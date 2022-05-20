Bartow City Commissioner Nick Adams has requested a list of city employees who left the city voluntarily over the last two years so commissioners can see how many opted for an exit interview, which is not mandatory.
The request came after a few people during public comment time in the last two meetings of the Bartow City Commission told commissioners they felt there were problems with the city’s hiring practices and that people of diverse backgrounds were not being considered for city management positions.
Other allegations spoken by the public during public comment time over the course of both meetings included the issuance of a TABE test as a requirement of hiring that was allegedly not written in initial job explanations, intimidation and bullying, racial intimidation, vulgar talk to women, inconsistency in hiring and accusations that the city’s Leisure Services director had made her choice of who to hire for the Recreation Supervisor position before finishing all of the scheduled interviews of those being considered for the position.
Some who brought their concerns also pointed to the city not hiring an African American man who applied for a recent Parks and Recreation position that was open.
During public comment time, Bartow resident Carver Young asked commissioners and the city manager if the TABE test is required for hiring for the city of Bartow, noting it is a placement test usually used at vocational schools.
“A TABE test is not a pass or fail test, so how do you all use this test to require for hiring?” he asked.
In addition to his question about the TABE test, Young told commissioners the people he represented during the city’s strategic planning meeting had asked someone they considered a “well-qualified” African American man named “Erik” who grew up near Carver Recreation Center, to apply for the Parks and Recreation position and that man was not hired by the city.
At the request of the Polk News Sun, the Bartow city clerk confirmed the name of the applicant, Erik Rashad, as the person referenced during the commission meeting by Young.
Rashad said that he was recruited earlier this year by two “influential African Americans,” one of which was Carver Young.
He said both asked him to apply for the recreation supervisor as “there was no African American leadership in the city of Bartow.”
Having moved back to Bartow over a year ago, Rashad said he considered it a chance to give back to the community, so he applied for recreation supervisor, as well as the executive director of the Community Redevelopment Agency position.
After filing his application, he said he went to the black community surrounding the Carver Recreation Center to get their input and ascertain the needs of the community.
“I had the full support of the community,” he said, “So after that, I waited for what I thought would be an interview.”
“Well, no interview came,” Rashad said, noting that the east side of Bartow “became incensed” when they heard he was not called for an interview. “Carver Recreation is the beacon of the African American community. It has always been run by African Americans,” he said.
Rashad said he did a public records request for his resume to see any notes the city may have generated regarding his application.
“To my surprise and utter disappointment, on my application, it was written that I had no experience and no relevant experience,” he said.
Later, he was interviewed, he said.
Rashad said that the Carver Recreation director is “more than a position as a director, it is more of a spokesperson and influencer for the African American community in Bartow.”
City Manager George Long said the recreation supervisor position is not a director level position, although it may have been in years past. He also noted that previous staffers who functioned as the recreation supervisor were limited to Carver Recreation Center only, whereas now, the supervisor is over all the recreation centers and parks in Bartow.
Long said that with summer coming and the push to get people hired to fill the various vacancies in Leisure Services, there was a question as to whether the city would have enough staff to hold a summer camp for kids this year.
The city has since hired a person for the recreation supervisor position, and Long said the city has been getting word out through social media and other venues so the community knows summer camp will be held.
As for the city’s hiring of a person other than Rashad for the recreation position, Long said that person was selected because she had the programming experience necessary to “hit the ground running” with “a decade of consistent experience in the recreation area.”
Regarding the city’s lack of employees from diverse backgrounds, Long said, “we are under-represented in a number of occupation categories, based on sex and race.”
When asked by the Polk News Sun why a TABE test is given to Bartow City employees prior to hiring, he said that the test is part of follow up work prior to the recommendation for hire, and is an assessment of basic reading, math, and language skills with the level of assessment at 6th grade level.
The city’s Director of Leisure Services Catherine Vorrasi, in an emailed statement to the Polk News Sun said, “It was only after all interviews had taken place and after thoughtful consideration of all candidates that I decided on my 1st choice. This choice was made based on relevant experience and education, as well as how well the candidates did during their interview. And, I most certainly didn’t decide on my first choice after meeting only 2 of the 7 candidates.”
Mayor Steve Githens told those attending Monday’s commission meeting that commissioners would review all the issues presented, noting “You’ve thrown a lot at us tonight … we will be going over this.”
Later in the meeting, Commissioner Adams and Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer spoke against the TABE test as a test used in hiring. Adams said he was not “a fan” of it, and Pfeiffer said she does not see “the value” in the test.
