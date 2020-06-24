BARTOW – Commissioner Leo Longworth went to high school with Ken Riley – a former NFL star who, after his career as a player, coach and athletic director, went on to volunteer countless hours to make Bartow a better community.
Riley died on June 7 at age 72.
During a Bartow City Commission meeting June 15, Longworth said he and other commissioners recently saw Riley at an event.
“He looked like the picture of health,” Longworth said. “I remember — and I will never forget — he walked past me and said, 'Good job, Leo.' He walked past and I didn't realize - as we were walking away from each other - I realized it was him, I looked up and I said, 'Ken yea thanks a lot man.'
“And he did something that he never does,” Longworth continued. “It didn't dawn on me then. But he turned around, looked me in the face, we caught each other's eye and he waved his hand like – as if to say ‘see ya later.’”
Commissioner James F. Clements also knew Riley well.
“He controlled the way he wanted to live after he retired,” Clements said. “When he came back to Bartow, he did great things right here in Bartow. Our community has a void. I’m kind of choked up here, I'm sorry.
“Ken we will miss you, we appreciate everything that you did for our community and our hometown. I bid you farewell.”