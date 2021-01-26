The RP Funding Center in Lakeland hosted the FHSAA Competitive Cheerleading State Championships this past weekend, with a pair of Polk County teams winning state titles.
In the Medium - Non-Tumbling division, Lakeland High won its third consecutive state title.
And, in Large Co-Ed, the Bartow Yellow Jackets were yet again the top team in the state.
Bartow’s score of 89.20 bested Clay (85.95) and Fleming Island (82.20), giving the Yellow Jackets their eighth state championship.
Afterward, coach Lori Jolliff praised the Yellow Jackets’ performance.
"They were beautiful," Jolliff said. "They were Bartow.”