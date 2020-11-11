Following the city’s second public forum on justice and equity, the Bartow City Commission talked last month for another two hours about what can be done to improve demographic parity throughout the city workforce and improve overall race relations.
Since the issue is a priority for veteran Commissioner Leo Longworth, he led off the lengthy discussion, saying the city needs to take steps to hire more minorities.
“We have to decide if we want to change — and if we do, what can we do?” Longworth said. “Any change we make has to be long-term and meaningful.”
Earlier discussions indicated that some residents felt Black job applicants were unfairly treated during the hiring process and that tests given to candidates were inherently biased. City officials defended the testing process, with City Manager George Long saying the tests ensure that all city workers have minimal math and communication skills.
At one of the earlier sessions, a Bartow resident cited a federal lawsuit that bans unfair hiring practices, and the commission asked City Attorney Sean Parker to review the case law and see that the city's hiring practices meet fairness guidelines.
“I found that there is nothing here that is in any way discriminatory,” Parker explained.
The talks shifted to ways to find minority applicants for city staff vacancies. Long explained that all small cities faced the same issues, particularly when it comes to finding minority applicants.
“This is not just Bartow,” he said. “We all have the same issues. And, when vacancies are few, it comes down to filling the position with the most qualified applicant.”
Longworth said that when his insurance agency needed an employee, he often would leave the position open until he found the right worker.
“As a private businessman, I can do that,” Longworth continued. “I'm not sure the city can just wait until a qualified black person applies for a position.”
It also was suggested that the city pursue the possibility of hiring a minority “head-hunter” to pursue candidates when jobs are open, but no decision on that matter was made.
Long was asked to provide additional outreach to the commissioners, themselves, when vacancies occurred, so they in turn could relay those to their own community contacts.
Other suggestions gleaned from the discussion included resurrecting the Mayor's Community Relations Committee to provide further outreach to all segments of the city's population.
“The Community Relations Committee can be an integral part of change in this community,” Longworth said. “I think we should make it a formal board to help our city move forward in our race relations.”
“This discussion is demonstrating that this commission has its eye on the ball and we don't do 'business as usual,'” said Mayor Scott Sjoblom. “And we all need to have outside conversations with the community — especially those who are different from you.”