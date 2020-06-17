The City of Bartow is taking steps toward reopening, opening up more park and field use, but the Bartow Public Library and civic centers are still closed as of the time of publication.
While the library building — located at 2150 S. Broadway Avenue — is closed until the end of July, library staff say its programs are still open and available through it's Facebook page, website or by mail and phone.
Through the Polk County Library Cooperative or the Bartow library, patrons can order books by mail, download e-books to tablets or e-readers, and attend programs electronically.
Ordering books by mail is best done by phone at 863-534-0131, explains library worker Katrina Phillips, and can be accomplished between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. A library card holder can call, place an order and the books will be sent by mail at no cost to the patron. Card-holders can also watch movies from a wide catalogue via the streaming service Kanopy.
Activities normally held in the library such as Story Time on Tuesdays and Fridays are available via Facebook or the city library's web page, along with the Super Summer Shows that stream on Wednesdays.
Book sales and book donations are both on hold until the library reopens later this summer.
Meanwhile, for those looking for outdoor activities, the city’s parks are open — though with some restrictions.
No groups of more than 10 will be allowed at park pavilions and only 50 individuals can gather at either the band shell or amphitheaters, said City Manager George Long in his latest executive emergency order.
Youth sports leagues can resume play, but only by reservation and only by maintaining safe-distancing and by following group meeting rules, the orders also say. The city swimming pool adjacent to the Civic Center on Floral Avenue opens tomorrow for lap swimming only and only restrooms are to be open, not the shower facilities. Again, social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Also opening tomorrow is the weight room at the Polk Street Center, but it may have posted time and space limitations, according to Long's directive.
Golf enthusiasts can take to the Municipal Golf Course also starting tomorrow. After playing a round, golfers and the general public can enjoy a meal or beverage at Mulligan's Restaurant at the golf course on Idlewood Avenue. Seating located indoors also will conform to safe-distancing and capacity guidelines.
All summer camps previously scheduled by the city's Parks and Recreation Department have been canceled.
For additional information on any of these services or facilities, residents are asked to contact the Department of Leisure Services at 863-534-0120.