Bartow2

The Bartow Dixie Youth T-ball All-Star team claimed the District 7 championship with a 24-13 victory over North Lakeland, June 21, at the George Pittas Complex. 

The Bartow squad advances to the state tournament to be held July 2 in Sebring. 

The Bartow coach-pitch All-Stars took second in the district tournament, falling to North Lakeland, 16-6. 

Playing T-ball for Bartow will be Sergio Sanchez, J.D. O’Neil, Brendan Breeden, Rodney Perez, Oakley Ivers, Josue Mendiola, Colt Reifenrath, Tarrance Bennett, Emma Wiggins, Gerardo Zavalla, Adrian Pena and Dawson English. 

Recommended for you