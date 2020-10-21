Around a dozen dogs checked out the Bartow Dog Park during its grand opening event held Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Bartow City Commission spent around $50,000 on the two-acre dog park, located within Mary Holland Park.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Bartow Vice Mayor James F. Clements referred to former commissioner Trish Pfieffer as the “Mother of the Bartow Dog Park.”
Pfieffer, who brought her little, fluffy Pomeranian to the event, said she started working on bringing a dog park to Bartow beginning around 2014.
The park features dog water fountains, dog benches, a bright red fire hydrant, and plenty of shade.