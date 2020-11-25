BARTOW — The Polk County School Board announced on Nov. 17 that Bartow High School’s construction academy will be named for the late Rodney Turner. The academy will be named the Rodney M. Turner School of Construction.
Turner, who worked for the school district for nearly 30 years as a senior construction coordinator, died Sept. 28 at age 56.
Diana Turner, Rodney Turner’s widow, was overcome with emotion during the presentation, which included a standing ovation in her late husband’s honor.
Bartow High Principal Emilean Clemons said Turner was instrumental in helping to get the construction academy funded and James Giles, the lead construction academy instructor at Bartow High, broke down with emotion while thanking the board for renaming the academy.
Turner worked as an architectural specialist, architectural supervisor and project coordinator. In his final position as senior construction coordinator, he managed major construction projects for the district, which at the time of his death, included three elementary schools and two high schools.
According to his obituary, school staff helped introduce Rodney and Diana Turner. The two dated for five years and were married for the last three years of his life.
Turner is survived by two children and three stepchildren.
A scholarship fund in his name has been established at the Polk Education Foundation. It will benefit students studying in the district’s construction academies.
Donations may be mailed to the Polk Education Foundation at 1530 Shumate Drive, Bartow, FL 33830 — or they can be made online at polkeducationfoundation.org.
Donors should include Rodney Turner’s name when making donations.