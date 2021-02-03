Bartow High School is no stranger to accolades and neither is it's band director, Jon Eckman, who has overseen the program as his students have brought home myriad awards and recognitions over the years.
But the award he received recently is different, since this time the award was his own.
Eckman is this year's recipient of the Oliver Hobbs Award.
This award is not just for good band directors, it's for great ones, since it's given by a jury of peers. It is presented by the Florida Bandmasters Association and, according to reports, is only given to the very best.
Eckman, who has led the Yellow Jackets band and music department for 17 years, says he “was truly humbled” by receiving the Hobbs plaque this year, particularly because “it's given by those people who know what you have to do every day and know all the ins and outs of teaching music.”
The Bartow High School band is a “band of renown” and consistently brings home superior ratings from virtually every competition it enters. It has been asked to play in events like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the National Memorial Day Parade in the nation's capital.
“All that is great,” Eckman says, “but it's not really about that for me. It's about seeing a kid opening up to music. You can see it on their face when it clicks and that's what it's all about.”
Eckman's office doesn't reflect the precision his band students show when marching in lock step on the football field at half-time. What is shown is three stacks of CD's which the music-master describes as “this is my career.” He explains that the band's performances are captured on those slender discs, creating a record he can refer to at a moment's notice.
“I can take one of these and remember almost every note each kid played,” he says almost wistfully.
Eckman, a longtime Bartow resident who relinquished his post in Fort Meade to move to the county seat nearly two decades ago, didn't start out to be a teacher or band director, he says.
He played percussion instruments professionally, but soon realized that the life of a “traveling music man” wasn't for him.
With encouragement from his wife, Rebekah, he joined her at Florida Southern College where they both obtained their teaching degrees.
That's what Eckman is all about these days — teaching. But he still gets a kick out of performing, too.
“When I'm leading the band, or the orchestra, or the jazz band, I'm still performing,” he explains. “It's not like other teaching or even coaching. I'm still on stage with them and I still get that same adrenaline rush they do when it's time to go on. There is nothing like standing on stage and conducting a piece of music. I love it, I truly do.”
That's a real rush, he adds, but the biggest rush is the one that lasts and lasts.
“I see it every day,” he expounds. “I'll have a kid come in who doesn't seem to outwardly fit in, or feels that way, and within weeks, he or she is part of a team and has built a social network they didn't have before. To see that kind of change is just beyond description, and could be the best thing about what I do. It's about fixing that one kid, to give them the feeling that this is where they belong.”
The bandmaster also knows most of his students won't wind up playing at Carnegie Hall, but for those few years he has them, they are part of something worthwhile. It may be the band, the orchestra or the concert band, but “they are really in it and it shows.”
The veteran musician maintains that the “band” doesn't really belong to him or even the school. “This is Bartow's band or orchestra. This community has been so supportive and has real ownership of the music program here,” he says. “The people here really care about what happens to this program and they always support whatever it is we're doing, whether it's raising money to go play in Chicago or New York or to buy new uniforms or instruments. You don't see that everywhere.”
Bartow High School “Home of Champions” isn't just about the students, not anymore. Add band directors to the list.