Fifty-five Bartow residents tuned in last week to the first virtual town hall meeting held by the Bartow City commission to talk about justice and equality in the county seat.
Orchestrated by City Commissioner Leo Longworth, the web forum was intended to open the community doors to discuss the wave of protests making headlines nationwide and what the city is doing to combat racism and bias.
Last week's session focused primarily on the city police force's policies against racial bias, profiling and procedures to ensure equal treatment of minorities. It also delved into the city's hiring practices to achieve representation and diversity across all areas of the city's staffing.
Interim Chief of Police Bryan Dorman led off the 90-minute discussion with an explanation of the
department's use of force procedures and decried the Minneapolis incident that touched off the ensuring firestorm of protests.
“We don't allow choke holds — never have, never will,” Dorman said. “We are all repulsed by that incident.”
Dorman also cited a lengthy rule book for the “use of force” by his officers.
“We only use the minimal amount of force to control a situation,” he explained. “And then (once) the situation is under control, we diminish that amount of force and immediately render aid if it is needed.”
Dorman said his department has several officers with detailed crisis intervention training that would be called should a situation escalate and such intervention was required.
“We also have that training scheduled for all our members, so it will be universal,” he added.
None of the web attendees cited any instances where excessive force had been used or complaints filed against BPD members.
Longworth also directed the conversation toward the racial parity, or rather a perceived lack thereof, in the city's hiring practices. He maintains, with his premises echoed by his fellow commissioners and city department leaders, that parity has become a seminal issue for the city this year.
Longworth said the commission had recently cited employment parity as a primary issue in its recent strategic planning session where annual goals are established.
One attendee, N'Kosi Jones, explained that he knew of a city job applicant who didn't get a city job because he failed an “advanced” math segment of the city's basic skills test.
“For many minority applicants, that advanced math test is challenging,” he said, questioning whether utility department workers really needed to know “higher math.”
City Manager George Long explained that the testing was fair and that “all employees have to bring basic skills” and the city tests “are not on a 12th grade level.”
Long further explained that hiring for small towns is challenging and that often the city “becomes basically a training ground, where employees get a little experience and then move on to larger cities or departments.”
Long also said there was a dearth of minority applicants, particularly for police positions.
Bartow resident Carver Young said Bartow High School had an established law enforcement academy and suggested that the entire community “needs to encourage black students to get involved in it.” He added that “we need to also find ways to get people to come to Bartow and ways to change the numbers in city employment for parity.”
Long agreed, but added that “a demographic match is hard to do, but we try to find the best employees we can and — when all else is equal — we will hire a minority employee first.”
Long also said the lack of parity wasn't just a Bartow issue, but was something smaller communities face all over the state and nation.
All, including the remaining city commissioners who attended virtually, agreed that the initial town hall webinar was the first of more to come and would open the doors to future similar discussions.
Meanwhile, Dorman also said that he encouraged his officers to become involved in the community outside their duty assignments.
“Just being a cop doesn't end community involvement,” Dorman explained. “We encourage our officers to get out there and be involved.”
Also joining Mayor Scott Sjoblom as co-moderator was Dr. Kenneth Stephens, of Southeastern
University, who teaches college classes on the forum's primary topics: racial justice, parity and diversity.
It was agreed by panel members that more similar meetings should be held, though a time and date for a next one was not yet set at the conclusion of the session.