Lake Wales football 2020 a

Lake Wales defeated Ridge Community in its first game of the 2020 season Sept. 18.

 Steven Ryzewski

The Bartow and Lake Wales varsity football teams remained undefeated last Friday, while Fort Meade reached the .500 mark the same night with its second straight victory.

Bartow (5-0) relied on its offense, defense and special teams to score 42 first-quarter points en route to a 62-6 win over Liberty, while Lake Wales (3-0) led 35-0 at halftime against Hardee on its way to a 41-16 triumph.

The Yellow Jackets and Highlanders are scheduled to meet on Nov. 6 in the week leading up to the Florida High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

As for Fort Meade, the host Miners (3-3) followed up a shutout win over Avon Park on Oct. 9 by defeating Discovery High 56-16.

Demarea Johnson accounted for four touchdowns and the Fort Meade defense intercepted five passes in a game reportedly limited to three quarters due to a power outage.