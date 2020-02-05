For the third time in four years, Bartow Middle School’s boys basketball team won the county championship with its 61-45 win over Discovery Academy at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Jan. 12.
“(I’m) very proud of the kids,” Bartow head coach David Campbell said. “I’m glad of the accomplishment and they played together as a team.”
With the win, Bartow finished the season undefeated. Two of the team’s three championships during this four-year run ended with the team going 13-0.
Campbell, who was in his first season as head coach, knew he had a talented team, but says he didn’t know that this season was going to end with a trophy getting hoisted.
“It was a good experience for me,” Campbell said of his first year as the head coach at Bartow. “It was a good feeling to see them do it and accomplish that.”
One of the team’s top performers was eight grader Sebastian Rosado. In the championship game, Rosado nearly outscored Discovery Academy by himself as he scored 35 points. In two of the other tournament games Rosado also had big performances, scoring at least 30 points.
“It was amazing,” Rosado said. “I didn’t expect to win the championship. It was amazing.”
Rosado will be attending Bartow High School next year.