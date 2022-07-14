The Bartow Dixie Youth Minor All-Star team has reached the pinnacle of it’s league - a trip to the coveted World Series.
The Minor All-Stars won the state tournament in Marianna the week of June 27 which propelled them to the Dixie Youth World Series to be held Aug. 6-11 in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Bartow went undefeated, winning five games to move on.
The team topped host Marianna, 4-0, Spring Hill, 16-9, San Antonio, 14-4 and Port St. Joe, 4-3, in the round-robin event.
They were behind Port St. Joe 3-2 in the fourth inning of the final game when Brayden Smith homered to center field to tie the game.
In the sixth inning, with one out and two strikes, Koby Christiansen lined the ball to left field to drive in Luke Graham from third base for the walk-off, state championship victory.
“The kids round out of the dugout excited,” said coach Robert Bearden. “They were whooping and hollering.”
It will take all the elements of teamwork to reach the finals in North Carolina.
“It’s up to our offense,” Bearden said. “If our hitting goes OK. Some games we hit like the best you’ve ever seen. We’re having two practices a week and a lot of hitting.”
As to the rest, Bearden is a believer.
“We have lots of pitching and our defense is on point,” Bearden said.
Lake Wales All-Star teams claim district titles
The Lake Wales All-Star Junior and Senior teams claimed District baseball titles recently.
Lake Wales defeated Haines City twice to earn the Senior baseball All-Star title.
9-2 and 6-3.
Lake Wales pitchers Will Kinney and Trey Goodman held Haines City to four hits over seven innings.
Noah D’Atri drove in two runs for Lake Wales. Trey Goodman and Cason Johnson also knocked in runs.
Also playing for Lake Wales were: Griffin Carson, Anthony Hayes, Cash Cockrell, Max Keen, Ashton Feagle, Cayden Austin and Hayley Alexander.
Lake Wales advanced to the Section tournament in St. Cloud.
The Lake Wales Juniors punched their Sectional ticket with a 14-0 victory over Plant City. Keaton Kohl earned the victory on the mound, giving up just three hits over seven innings while fanning eight.
Also playing for Lake Wales: Keegan Black, Ty Potz, Brysen Woods, Kyle Watson, Lane Slaughter, Riley Blackburn, Conner Poole, Todd Daniels, Logan Stripling, Holden Black, and Myrone Jean.
Lake Wales travels to Union Park July 15-16 for the Sectional tournament.