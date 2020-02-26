BARTOW — Several members of Bartow's police force gathered at City Hall last week to see one of their own honored for his life-saving actions in January.
Police Chief Joe Hall presented K-9 Officer Dwight D. Bilbrey the department's Life Saving Award for an incident that occurred in late January, on Summerlin Street.
Hall told the Bartow City Commission that Bilbrey was dispatched to a call about an “unconscious” person located in an apartment at that address. He said Bilbrey found a man “barely breathing” and immediately called an ambulance.
“But he recognized the signs of a drug overdose and ran back to his patrol car, retrieved a Narcan kit and administered the Narcan to the man,” Hall said, further explaining that the man “immediately took a deep breath” and “thanked Bilbrey for saving his life.”
Narcan, the chief said, is a medication that instantly reverses the depressed breathing that often accompanies narcotic overdoses.
The audience of law enforcement officers stood and applauded as Bilbrey, who also has served the department as a patrol officer and detective before becoming a K-9 officer, received his award.
“We all appreciate the standards you (the police force) live by,” said Bartow Mayor Billy Simpson. Also last week, the city commission asked Bartow City Manager George Long to provide a cost estimate to pave West Lake Drive, a dirt road that serves almost a dozen homes.
Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer told her fellow commissioners she had recently been made aware of a petition from the homeowners that dated back several years and was concerned that “this is the first I've heard of it.”
Long explained that the city had locked in its road improvement project list for the next two years and there were not funds for more projects.
He also said that West Lake was an “unbased” street, which he explained meant that the existing dirt road would not support adding asphalt to it without additional infrastructure work.
“It also needs base and drainage and design,” Long said. “That would probably cost as much as our entire year's budget for citywide road rehabilitation. We might also need some right of way and drainage.”
After the discussion, during which Pfeiffer's suggestion earned support from Vice Mayor Steve Sjoblom and Clements, Long was asked to bring a cost analysis for improving the road to the board at it's March session.
“We need to know the financial impacts of what we're talking about before we can take it up during the budget process,” added Simpson.
The next commission session will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2.