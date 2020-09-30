BARTOW — In the wake of another police officer's resignation, this after the officer reportedly uttered a homophobic slur towards a citizen, Bartow Interim Police Chief Bryan Dorman is mandating additional implicit bias training department-wide.
Dorman told the Sun last week that all 68 department members, both sworn and administrative staff, must undergo the special online training as quickly as possible.
“Our people know I have a 'zero tolerance' policy — and this will just reinforce that,” Dorman said.
Dorman's mandate follows the Sept. 9 resignation of patrol officer Timothy Daughtry following an incident where the patrolman reportedly called a civilian an anti-gay slur.
Daughtry had been called to a disturbance at a Bartow youth shelter where the incident occurred, officials said.
Dorman explained that a heated exchange occurred at the shelter between the officer and the shelter's manager, which resulted in the verbal assault, and the officer was sent from the scene and relieved of duty.
“To engage in an argument with a member of the community and to use an LGBTQ slur during that argument is unacceptable by anyone, especially a member of the law enforcement community,” the interim chief said in his official statement released after Daughtry resigned from the department on Sept. 9.
“I will not tolerate that type of behavior from any member of this organization, not then and not ever,” he added.
The September incident follows an earlier resignation in February stemming from an officer's use of a racial slur and is the third such department controversy since 2016.
Dorman said he reviewed the department's existing sensitivity training classes and decided that the “Implicit Bias” courses offered by a nationally-recognized police training organization was an appropriate class to reinforce the department's own internal policies.
“This course is more detailed and includes a broader spectrum of potential biases, which may not be as evident to us as those that may be based on race,” he said. “This training focuses on not only the obvious racial issues, but also looks at many of the other ways we may be biased, like sexual orientation, cultural backgrounds or religious beliefs.
“It shows us opportunities to understand other people who may not be like us and how to deal with those differences.”
Dorman said the training also includes ways for the department staff to better connect to the community they serve.
“We are reaching out for ways for officers and other staff to become more involved in this community — not just while on duty — and this mandatory class may show some of us ways we never thought of to become more involved,” he said.
Even though this latest incident occurred only a few months after the racial slur resignation this past spring, Dorman maintains that these are “isolated” incidents and do not reflect the department as a whole.
“This is not who we are,” the interim chief said.