Bartow Regional Medical Center staff recently honored eight exceptional nurses.
From the emergency Department, Ana Ontiveros was named 2020 Nurse of Excellence on Nov. 30.
“Ana gives all patients 100 percent and more,” one of Ontiveros’ nominators said.
“You don’t have to ask for her help – she is just going to help,” another remarked.
Seven additional nurses were announced as Nurses of the Year. They were: Angela Roberts (ICU), Sandra Medina (Acute Care Unit), Grace Phillips (Post-Anesthesia Care Unit), Elisabeth Lacey (Post Surgery Unit), Erin Straub (Wound Care), Teresa True (Surgical Services) and James Saine (Interventional Services).
The BayCare nurses were selected by their peers and chosen from every patient care unit at Bartow Regional Medical Center.