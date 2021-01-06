BARTOW — S.L. Frisbie IV, a lifelong Bartow resident and former publisher of The Polk County Democrat, was one of five county residents who were recognized as 2020 Polk Pioneers during a recent virtual Polk County Historical Association ceremony.
Polk Pioneers are recognized for lifetime achievement and additional criteria include being a resident of Polk County for at least 50 years and being at least 75 years old. The Polk County Historical Association has been recognizing its Pioneers, such as Greene and Covington, since 1975.
Normally, PCHA members announce the winners during their Annual Pioneer Luncheon, held on the third Thursday of June at the Bartow Civic Center. This year, a virtual ceremony was broadcast on PGTV Dec. 16.
Frisbie said The Polk County Democrat was owned by his family for 75 years up until he and his wife Mary decided to sell the newspaper. That paper eventually became this product, the Polk News-Sun. Frisbie has maintained a weekly column in this paper since his retirement in 2009.
Both S.L. and his father, Loyal Frisbie — who helped establish the Democrat with his grandfather in 1931 — have been inducted into the Florida Press Association Hall of Fame.
Born in 1941, at Bartow Memorial Hospital, Frisbie said one of his first childhood memories was going to the old Polk County Courthouse (now the Polk County History Center) with his father to see jury selection in a bootlegging trial.
Frisbie studied government at Florida State University. As a freshman, he earned 75 cents per hour as a student assistant. As a sophomore, Frisbie was hired as an entry level reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper for a dollar an hour.
“I am one of the few people who ever left a government job for a newspaper job because it paid more money,” Frisbie said during the ceremony.
After two years of service in the United States Army, Frisbie returned to Bartow in 1964 to work at the newspaper.
Frisbie was elected president of the Florida Press Association in 1976 and has remained active with the group since. S.L.’s father, Loyal Frisbie, was also a past president of the Florida Press Association, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989.
Another of the 2020 Polk Pioneers recognized was Lakeland resident Edgar T. Pickett Jr.
Pickett, 92, was one of the first Black officers serving in the Lakeland Police Department.
Pickett said as a young adult, he had a poor experience involving an officer.
“I came home and told my parents that I wanted to be a policeman to prove that you did not have to be that type of person to be a policeman,” Pickett said.
Pickett went on to become a crime scene expert. Now in his retirement, Pickett said he likes to watch crime shows on television and critique how actors analyze crime scenes.
In addition to Frisbie and Pickett, three others were recognized as 2020 Polk Pioneers – Harriet Rewis Rust, of Davenport, and Ora H. Greene and Walter Covington Jr., both of Winter Haven.