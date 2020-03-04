Bartow High’s Colby Trudeau placed third in the 195-pound weight class at last week’s Class 3A-Region 2 meet hosted by Osceola High School. The top-four finish enabled Trudeau to qualify for the upcoming Florida High School Athletic Association individual state championships (March 6-7) at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
Trudeau pinned his opening opponent from Steinbrenner High in 69 seconds. He then reached the championship semifinals by pinning Riverview Sarasota’s Joseph Moran at the 54-second mark.
After a championship semifinal loss, Trudeau rebounded with a win by fall (2:12) over Plant City’s Caleb Turner in the consolation semis. Trudeau was subsequently awarded third place by injury default over Moran.
Bartow finished 18th in the team standings with 23 points, while Winter Haven was 22nd with 17.5. Of the Blue Devils’ five regional qualifiers, Deaven Sinnett reached the consolation semifinal round at 126 pounds.
Auburndale scored six points at the Class 2A-Region 2 meet hosted by Brandon High. Lucas Emmick (132 pounds) and Kody Chisholm (285) both reached the second round in the consolation bracket.
Elsewhere, Lake Region tied for 21st place (18 points) during the Class 1A-Region 3 event at Lemon Bay High. The Thunder’s Marcos Ovando (152) and Dawson Davis (285) each went 3-2 in their respective weight classes.