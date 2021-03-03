BARTOW — The 50th Annual Bartow Bloomin' Arts Festival presented by the Frost Law Firm takes place this Saturday and Sunday in downtown Bartow.
Registration for the Bloomin' Bike Ride starts Saturday at 7 a.m. in front of Front Page Brewing. There are rides of 65 miles, 35 miles, and a family ride of 17 miles beginning at 8 a.m.
Families with kids are encouraged to stop by the children's tent, sponsored by Mosaic, so their children can receive a complimentary balloon and play with some of the other young attendees.
The annual quilt show, sponsored by CenterState Bank, is on the second floor of the Polk County History Center and will begin at 10 a.m.
The Bloomin' Car Show is sponsored by Kelly Buick GMC. Entertainment on the main stage is sponsored by Bartow Ford. Citizen's Bank and Trust sponsored seven food trucks, to be set up on Wilson Avenue.
The Bartow Garden Club Caladium Sale starts Saturday at 1 p,m. at the corner of Central and Parker.
More details are available online at bartowartguild.com/bloomin-arts-festival and facebook.com/Bartow-Art-Guild-121019957913475/.