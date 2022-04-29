On Monday night, May 2, the Bartow City Commission will greet a new commissioner – Trish Burdin-Pfeiffer, elected to seat 3. She will take her oath of office, administered by City Clerk Jacki Poole.
Burdin-Pfeiffer, when interviewed by the Polk News-Sun at the historical marker dedication and unveiling for the Evergreen and Palm Cemeteries in Bartow on Friday said she is happy to be back on the commission.
“This will be my 7th year, 3rd term so to speak, with a 2-year break in between,” she said. “We have a mostly new commission from when I was there before, so I am looking for a collaborative work environment with them and moving our city forward with some good decisions that I hope will collectively we can make for our city.”
A mayor’s plaque of appreciation will be presented to outgoing commissioner William “Billy” Simpson.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Commission Chambers at 450 N. Wilson Ave. in Bartow and will likely last a few hours, according to Poole.
On the agenda will be the election of mayor and vice mayor for 2022-23, as both Mayor Steve Githens and Vice Mayor Leo Longworth’s terms expire in April 2023.
In other business, a public hearing for a resolution to amend the fiscal year 2021-22 annual city budget will be held.
In addition, first readings will be held to consider a planned development zoning for 2,708 acres of land owned by Clear Springs Land Company for 2,950 mixed type residential units, a commercial town center, public education facilities, recreation spaces and other uses. The proposed development is located on the south side of State Road 60 between Peace River and 80 Foot Road.
The Grand Reserve Bartow preliminary subdivision plat is also up for consideration and approval. If approved, the property, a 147-acre lot owned by The Grand Reserve at Pelham LLC will be developed for multiple family residential units. The lot is located on the north side of Ernest M. Smith Jr. Boulevard.
Another plat up for review and approval is the Thompson Preserve Phase Two Preliminary Subdivision Plat, 7.1 acres to be built out into a 21-lot single family residential development. Heritage Investments of Polk II LLC is located on the west side of U.S. Highway 17 North.
Idlewood Townhomes is submitting their preliminary subdivision plat also, an 8.6-acre single family residential development expected to have about 33 lots. Owned by Smith Brothers Property Holdings, the land is situated on the east side of Idlewood Avenue between Flamingo Avenue and Cherokee Street.
The commission is also expected to appoint primary and alternate directors to the Polk Regional Water Cooperative Board of Directors and appoint additional members to the city of Bartow Charter Review Committee.
The city commission meets on the first and third Mondays of every month.
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com or on her mobile at 863-605-6535.