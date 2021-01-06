BARTOW — World War II and a few rainstorms have stopped the annual Bartow Tree Burning ceremony in the past. Canceling the event as a precaution related to COVID-19 was considered, but longtime event organizer Eda Marchman and others managed to find a way to keep the city tradition alive during a pandemic.
Instead of sitting close together on the bleachers in Mary Holland Park to watch Christmas trees burn on New Year's Eve, Bartow area residents instead were given the opportunity to park their cars around the bonfire and listen to the annual Christmas Tree Burning ceremony over their car radios.
Staff with the Bartow radio station WWBF broadcast the ceremony over FM 102.9 and AM 1130.
The ceremony dates back to 1936, according to Bartow historian Lloyd Harris. A volunteer firefighter named Nye Jordan thought it was bad luck to have a Christmas tree in the home on New Year's Eve.
“In those days there were no artificial trees,” Harris said. “All trees were either cut from wooded areas or brought from Christmas tree lots. And there were no tree stands that held water to keep trees from drying out. So by New Year's Day, trees were tinder dry.”
The first Bartow Tree Burning was 84 years ago on the 50-yard-line of the Bartow High School football field.
“If you can imagine the reaction of a football coach to returning to school after the Christmas holidays to find a large circle of torched turf in the middle of his football field, you will understand why that location was changed the following year and forever more,” Harris said.
S.L. Frisbie IV has been the Bartow Tree Burning Master of Ceremony for the past 24 years. His father, the late Loyal Frisbie, held that honor for many years since 1936.
“Twenty-four years ago he had a cold on New Year's Eve and he asked me to fill in for him,” Frisbie said. “The following year he asked me to take over.”
Bartow resident Eda Marchman has organized the event since 1974.
“Nobody has ever tried to take the job away from her,” Frisbie said. “Thank You, Eda.”
City of Bartow Parks and Recreation Leisure Services Director Catherine Vorrasi, Parks Superintendent Tim Griner and other park staff organized and placed the Christmas trees. Bartow Fire Department Chief Jay Robinson and his staff lit the trees and made sure everybody at the event was safe.
Rev. Becky Toalster of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church said prayer. Pat Pittman sang in celebration of the New Year.