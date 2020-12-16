The Auburndale boys basketball team swept all four games it played last week, including wins over nearby Winter Haven and a well-regarded Windermere team out of Orange County, to improve to 8-0 on the season.
The Bloodhounds had a game Dec. 15 against Kathleen (4-2), after the time of press, and will face Orlando’s Lake Highland Prep on Saturday. Through eight games, Auburndale is averaging an impressive 66.5 points per game.
The Blue Devils (2-2) bounced back from their defeat to the Hounds by beating Sebring the next Dec. 11, 66-59. Winter Haven will travel to face George Jenkins (2-5) on Friday, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Bartow (4-1), like Auburndale, swept all of its games last week. The Yellow Jackets won all three games they played, defeating Oldsmar Christian, Santa Fe Catholic and George Jenkins. Through five games, Daithan Davis is leading Bartow with 12 points per game and 11 rebounds per game.
Frostproof and Fort Meade met on the hardwood Dec. 11, with the Miners (2-2) snapping a three-game winning streak for the Bulldogs (4-2) in a 57-55 victory.