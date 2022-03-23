With area products Diamond Battles and Tay Sanders providing plenty of senior leadership and big-play capability, the University of Central Florida women’s basketball team constructed a historic 2021-22 season.
Battles, who was part of three state championship teams at Winter Haven High School, scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half on Saturday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., helping the seventh-seeded Knights defeat No. 10 seed Florida 69-52 in the first round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Sanders, a former Bartow High standout, was hobbled slightly during the opening minutes of the first quarter after a collision along the baseline with Florida’s Emanuely de Oliveira. But the fifth-year senior bounced back and contributed a career-high six assists – in addition to four points and three rebounds - to the Knights’ first-ever NCAA Tournament victory.
Battles played all 40 minutes, going 7-for-15 from the floor with two 3-pointers. The 5-foot-8 senior guard also had a team-high seven assists and four rebounds as UCF won its program-record 14th straight game while beating Florida for the first time in school history.
The victory sent head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson’s Knights (26-3) to the Round of 32. UCF (ranked 24th in both the coaches’ poll and the Associated Press Top 25) was scheduled to play legendary coach Geno Auriemma’s second-seeded UConn Huskies on Monday, but results were unavailable at press time.
Battles reached new heights in her fourth season at UCF. Her progression on the court followed a successful high school career where she won consecutive Florida High School Athletic Association state championships from 2016 through 2018, scoring in double figures in all three title games.
A unanimous first-team all-conference selection this season, Battles became the first UCF player to be named American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Battles was also named Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 Air Force Reserve AAC Tournament, where top-seeded UCF dispatched No 2 seed South Florida 53-45 in the championship game on March 10 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
“After I got named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, I kind of gained a lot more confidence and I knew now that I could play with a little bit more swag,” Battles said postgame Saturday. “Because, I mean, now people look at me as a Player of the Year, so why not bring a little swag to it? I know that people are gonna look at me to score and look at me to lead this team. I know when I bring the intensity my teammates are going to back me up no matter what. So, when I play with intensity and little bit of swag, it makes the game a little bit more fun.”
Sanders was the only Knight to start each of UCF’s opening 29 games and she played the fourth-highest total minutes behind Battles, Alisha Lewis and Masseny Kaba. After playing two seasons at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla., where she earned Panhandle Conference Freshman of the Year honors in 2017-18 and was a two-time First Team All-Panhandle Conference recipient, Sanders transferred to UCF and appeared in 50 games during her junior and senior seasons.
Sanders returned to the Knights with a fifth year of eligibility and scored a season-high 23 points against Houston on Jan. 11. Despite experiencing a recent shooting slump, Sanders found other ways to contribute such as a 10-rebound, five-assist performance against Tulsa in the AAC Tournament.
Franklin, Jayhawks reach 2nd Round
Zakiyah Franklin totaled eight points, four rebounds and three assists last Friday as the eighth-seeded Kansas Jayhawks defeated No. 9 seed Georgia Tech 77-58 in the first round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament.
In a game played at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif., the former Winter Haven Blue Devil hit a 3-pointer to give Kansas an early 5-0 lead.
The Jayhawks, making their first tournament appearance since 2013, advanced to the Round of 32 against Stanford on Sunday night. Results were unavailable at press time.
Franklin was an All-State honoree at Winter Haven High and a former teammate of Diamond Battles. The junior guard also represented Kansas on the 2021-22 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team as an honorable mention selection.