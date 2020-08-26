Over the past several weeks, we have worked three different drug-related investigations with an alarming trend – each one had something to do with the illegal sale of marijuana via the social media application “Snapchat.”

What makes the trend alarming is that one sale ended up with the person selling the drugs being fatally shot; one sale ended up with the dealer being shot who will recover (but who was also arrested); and the other sale involved two teenaged boys meeting a “stranger” in a car who happened (luckily for them) to be an undercover detective.

We shudder to think if the boys had met an actual stranger, armed with a gun, intent on robbing or shooting them, exactly like the first two investigations. They didn’t get hurt, but they are now facing four felony charges each – all because they were home alone, bored and trying to make money doing something illegal.

Because they are charged as juveniles, if they straighten out and stay clean, they won’t have records as adults.

One unique aspect to Snapchat is that messages disappear as soon as they’re read – making it difficult, if not impossible, for law enforcement officers to capture evidence of a drug sale and identify the drug dealer. Or, in the two cases mentioned above, it is difficult to identify a shooting suspect.

You can see why Snapchat is just one of several different social media apps favored by criminals. And let’s be honest, kids and adults are using Snapchat for a reason — some are using it to exchange compromising photos or engage in cyberbullying, because users can send photos that “disappear” after being seen.

We’re not saying if your child uses Snapchat, that he or she is going to end up sending inappropriate content, selling or buying drugs, or end up getting shot or killed.

But what we are saying is, now more than ever, you should be monitoring your child’s online and social media activities.

As parents and teachers are preparing students for a unique start to the school year, I urge everyone to be vigilant.

Go to our website – www.polksheriff.org and click on “Internet Safety” to see how to put parental controls on your child’s phone or mobile device. They might get mad at you – but at least they won’t be arrested for selling drugs, or worse – dead.