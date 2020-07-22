You might be wondering, “Just what is a ‘spoofed’ number?”

Spoofing a number is a tactic used by phone call scammers where the scammer is able to make the number that pops up on a potential victim’s caller ID look like it is an actual number from the business or organization the scammer is claiming to call from, or other fictitious number.

This is exactly why scammers are so difficult to track down.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Lakeland Police Department have recently received a few complaints that spoofing scammers are representing themselves as either Social Security Office employees or members of the Lakeland Police Department.

During the call, the scammer will tell the victim that their social security number has been stolen and/or linked to a crime. The scammer then tells the victim they have a warrant for their arrest, and to resolve it, they need to obtain an online gift card from places like the Google Play Store or Ebay. Sometimes Bitcoin ATMs such as Bitcoin Depot are requested as payment.

The only way to prevent this from happening is to be aware that the scam exists, and don’t fall for it.

Citizens need to know that law enforcement agencies do not call residents instructing them to purchase any sort of gift card, Bitcoin, or the like to pay off a warrant. Nor will the Social Security Office. Do not be fooled by anyone using this tactic to swindle you.

Furthermore, the Social Security Office and other government agencies will not call you or text you for your personal information. They have that information already.

Scammers will use every trick in the book to take advantage of good, hard-working people. So, protect your personal information at all costs.

Call our main number (863-298-6200) or the Lakeland Police Department (863-834-6900) to verify the legitimacy of any call you receive.

Or, better yet, just hang up.

If you think you have been a victim of a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency to make a report.

You can find more information on how to protect yourself from scams and other fraud on the PCSO website at polksheriff.org/news-investigations/scam-reporting or by contacting the Polk Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Section at 863-298-6677.

—

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.