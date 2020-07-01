WINTER HAVEN – Public Safety Director Charlie Bird was recognized for his 30 years of service to the City of Winter Haven during a city commission meeting June 22.
Bird was the Winter Haven Police Chief around the time that two Winter Haven Fire Department chiefs quit in quick succession a few years ago. Subsequent to that time, the city commission voted to change Bird's job title to public safety director and have him lead both the police and fire departments, as well as code enforcement.
Bird is eligible for retirement in the near future, according to past statements.
Also recognized for excellence June 22 was Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres, who was recently honored with the “Assistant for Excellence in Leadership Award” from the Florida City & County Management Association.