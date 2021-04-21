WINTER HAVEN — During a Winter Haven City Commission meeting April 12, members and supporters of Polk Ecumenical Action Council for Empowerment (or PEACE), a non-profit group, appeared to voice their belief that Winter Haven City Commission members have not done enough to promote more affordable housing in Winter Haven.
After around a dozen people spoke in favor of allocating $200,000 for an affordable housing trust fund, one PEACE board member asked Winter Haven Mayor Pro Tem Nathaniel Birdsong for a response.
“We still remain frustrated because we still do not have a clear commitment,” the board member said, later saying that commissioners have been planning their response for three years.
After Birdsong responded, most of the PEACE supporters left the meeting.
“That's your opinion of what took place, but we did allocate money to address the homeless situation,” Birdsong said, later adding, “I'm going to let the (planning) process complete and, at that point, we will be able to put together the plan we all want.
“But to sit here tonight and to supersede that process, I am not going to do that.”
The PEACE supporters spoke during public comment. Commissioners are not required to respond to individual statements made during public comment. Often, commissioners will wait until the end of the meeting, when they each have an opportunity to talk about a topic of their choosing.
Birdsong used his final comments April 12 to say that he took issue with the implication that city leaders are not doing enough to promote affordable housing in Winter Haven.
“That we are not doing anything, that we are turning a blind eye to the problem, that is just not the case,” Birdsong said. “I really wish the PEACE people were here so that they could hear all of the comments, as opposed to just making their comments and leaving.”
City commissioners allocated around $110,000 toward emergency housing assistance to prevent evictions last year. Several homeowners received down payment assistance last year. Multiple city-owned residential lots were sold for the purpose of building an affordable home.
A couple of years ago, city commissioners authorized city staff to spend $200,000 as a matching fund for a State of Florida affordable housing grant. The city was never awarded the grant.
Birdsong noted that cities are not in the business of building affordable housing, but that city staff would continue to work toward addressing the problem.
Commissioner Brian Yates asked staff to regularly update them on affordable housing efforts in the near future. City Manager Mike Herr agreed to do so.