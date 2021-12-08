Longtime Auburndale City Manager and former Auburndale Mayor Bobby Green recently came out of retirement to take on the job of Ridge League of Cities executive director.
Green will be taking over in January following the retirement of longtime Ridge League of Cities Executive Director Ruthanne Stonewall.
The cities of Winter Haven and Auburndale both passed resolutions in honor of Stonewall's 18 years of service to the community.
“She has always been supportive of the city,” Winter Haven City Commission member JP Powell said.
Haines City Mayor Morris West said the retirement party is in Auburndale on Dec. 19.
Bobby Green retired from his position as city manager on April 1, 2021, after 30 years of service to the city of Auburndale.
According to his biography on the Polk State College website, “An Auburndale native, Bobby was elected to the Auburndale City Commission in 1980 at the age of 21. In 1982, he was elected mayor, becoming the youngest elected mayor in Florida’s history. He was attending Polk State while serving on the City Commission, and thought that his future would be in politics, but chose instead to pursue public administration to serve his community.
While at Polk State, Green was selected as the College’s nominee for the Harry S. Truman Presidential Scholarship. He was ultimately named the winner for the State of Florida in 1986.
As one of only four city managers in the city of Auburndale since 1949, Green has devoted his career to improving the facilities and services to the people in the community. He has also mentored five assistant city managers who have now become city managers in Central Florida municipalities.
In 2013, Green was named Citizen of the Year by the Auburndale Chamber of Commerce. In October 2013, the International City/County Management Association student chapter at the University of South Florida was renamed in his honor.
Other career accomplishments include Ridge League of Cities Municipal Official of the Year in 1994 and 2003; Florida City/County Manager’s Association Award for Career Excellence in 2007 and Career Development Award in 2010, and induction into the Auburndale High School Hall of Fame in 2000.”