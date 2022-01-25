The Auburndale Police Department is investigating a body that was discovered floating in Lake Stella.
At approximately 3:36 p.m. on Jan. 24, Auburndale Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a body found floating in the downtown Auburndale lake.
The body was a 40-year-old white male, which was found near the south shoreline of the lake, according to an Auburndale Police Department press release.
Two young men had been fishing from the grass banks off the lake when one of them cast a line that hooked something heavy. As he reeled it in, it appeared he hooked the body of an adult male, the press release stated.
One of the men called his father. When the father arrived and saw that it was a male body, the father called 911.
The body was identified as a local resident who had recently returned to the area, police officials said. It appeared he may have been in the water for 24 to 48 hours. There were no obvious signs of trauma, though a medical examiner case is pending.
Police officials have been yet not been able to contact next of kin.
The Police Department is asking the public if anyone witnessed anything in the area of Lake Stella over the past weekend to contact Auburndale Police Department Det. Alex Pena at 863-965-5555.
Updates will be provided as they become available.