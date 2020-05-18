Bok Tower Gardens officials announced Monday morning that the popular destination for visitors near and far will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1.
“To provide the community with a beautiful destination for healthy walks and mental well-being, Bok Tower Gardens is reopening to the public on Monday, June 1, with timed entry,” read a statement. “A soft opening for members is planned for May 26 through May 31.”
The release also included some precautions Bok Tower staff will be taking in line with its reopening. For instance, until further notice all visitors and members who plan to visit will need to reserve or purchase a ticket at Bok Tower’s website — boktowergarden.org — before arriving at the gate. Visitors will select an entry time period — choosing either 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. or 4 p.m.
The release says this format will be in place until further notice.
The gardens will not reopen in their entirety as of yet, either. Hammock Hollow Children’s Garden, Pinewood Estate and the Visitor Center will not be open yet in this first phase or reopening for Bok Tower.
Bok Tower staff will ensure that visitors follow social distancing guidelines and guests will have to wear masks.
An online ordering portal will be available for the Blue Palmetto Café and The Shop at Bok Outdoor Plant Shop will be open for purchases.
Daily carillon concerts will take place at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Those interested may access an FAQ page on Bok Tower’s website for more details and visitor information.
Bok Tower Gardens officials also said they welcome financial gifts and membership support from those with the means to do so.
“In over nine decades, Bok Tower Gardens has experienced the Great Depression, World War II, recessions and hurricanes,” read the statement. “However, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the longest closure in the organization's history. As a non-profit, Bok Tower Gardens depends upon daily admission revenue to assist with operational costs. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gardens is welcoming online financial gifts or membership support.”