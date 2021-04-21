A 300-acre expansion of Bone Valley ATV Park continues with the recent approval of a $1 million federal grant administered by the state and $200,000 in matching county funds to build a bridge linking the two sections of the park.
The planning, design and permitting of the bridge were previously completed using funding from another grant. This grant will pay for the construction.
The bridge will allow ATV riders to go between the original 200-acre tract and the new, 300-acre expansion on the north side of County Road 630.
“Our park is all about safety and fun for the entire family,” said Parks and Recreation manager Mike Callender. “This bridge will be a huge help in getting our riders from one side of the park to the other in a safe and efficient manner, without having to dodge highway traffic.”
The first phase of construction on the expansion property is expected to begin in about 60 days.
Amenities of the expanded park include a campground; motorcross time trial trails; picnic areas; kids ATV area; motorcross track; ATV trails; event parking; and race stage areas.
While the bridge will take some time to design and build, it won’t prevent riders from being able to access the new part of the park. Crews will begin cutting trails into the new property soon, Callender said.
“That way, they don’t have to wait for the bridge to be finished to ride the trails. We want to get this open as soon as we can.”
For more information on Bone Valley ATV Park, including hours and price of admission, go to www.BoneValleyATV.com.