WINTER HAVEN – During the second reading and public hearing for Winter Haven Ordinance 2019-36, an ordinance that passed by unanimous vote Monday, Dec. 9, to change 203 acres of city owned land near the CSX Intermodal rail yard from institutional land use zoning to industrial zoning, two Winter Haven residents raised what Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr described as excellent questions.
On Dec. 4 the Winter Haven City Commission tentatively agreed to sell a portion of the 203 acres to Florida Caribbean Distributors for $3.2 million for the proposed construction of a new $120 million aluminum can manufacturing plant.
Local residents did not have much advance public notice of the sale prior to the public hearing because much of the negotiations had legally been kept secret while details of the investment were being worked out between the Winter Haven Economic Development Council staff, city staff and Florida Caribbean Distributors staff over the past several months.
The first media stories about the can manufacturing plant were published just a few days before the zoning change public hearing.
Former Polk County Commissioner Jean Reed asked the first few questions at the public hearing Dec. 9, expressing concerns about increased train traffic associated with the proposed aluminum can manufacturing facility, a facility whose staff will primarily rely on trains to deliver rolls of aluminum from Kentucky to Winter Haven to make cans for international export.
Florida Caribbean Distillers General Manager Jose Rivera recently told the Sun that within five years, plant staff could be making as many as 5 billion cans per year at the plant, an amount of cans that could dramatically increase train traffic through Winter Haven.
Reed told the commissioners that, earlier in the day, traffic was backed up a mile on both sides of the train crossing on Eagle Lake Loop Road East due to existing high train traffic. She asked city staff to consider building a rail bridge over the crossing.
Minutes later, Boy Scout Troop 565 member Dagen Carmichael, who was at the city commission meeting with his fellow scouts to earn his “Citizenship in the Community” merit badge, stepped to the podium and asked the city commissioners whether they were considering noise pollution in regards to rezoning some city property located near a clustering of houses to industrial zoning.
Mayor Brad Dantzler asked City Manager Mike Herr to field the question. After pausing for a full 10 seconds in thought, Herr replied.
“That's a really good question, I think you've stumped the city manager,” Herr said, then further stating he did not expect much noise from the factory itself. “That's the best I can do right now.”
To that, Dagen replied, “Thank you for that, but I do support talking about the overpass because trains do get to be an issue when they are coming out during rush hour, so it could get backed up a lot more.”
Herr said he would take concerns about train traffic seriously and agreed to ask Polk County Manager Bill Beasley if it was possible for the city and county to mutually fund a future rail bridge over Eagle Lake Road East.
Dagen Carmichael's father is Winter Haven lawyer David Carmichael of Boswell & Dunlap LLP. At the end of the Dec. 9 city commission meeting, City Attorney John Murphy playfully joked about his law partner's son.
“All I can say is the boy is the son of a lawyer,” Murphy said.
Earlier in 2019, the Winter Haven City Commission approved funding to initiate the process of creating railroad “quiet zones” in Winter Haven. According to city documents, there are five railroad crossings in Winter Haven and “the close proximity of these crossings to each other means trains are required to blow their horns almost continuously for two miles.”
City of Winter Haven Public Works Department Director M.J. Carnevale said the process of upgrading these railroad crossings to make it legal for train engineers not to blow train horns through the city is at least a year away, as there are many steps left before construction can begin.