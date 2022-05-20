Winter Haven’s Boy Scout Trailcraft Troop No. 123 celebrated their 123rd Eagle Scout on May 7, as Timothy Eichholtz, of Winter Haven, received his Eagle Scout award in a special Court of Honor ceremony held at the scout house at 660 Ave. H NW Winter Haven.
The Eagle Scout award is the highest achievement for scouts in the Boy Scouts of America program and requires 21 badges as well as a service project completely planned and led by the scout and those he enlists to help.
Eichholtz built a meditation garden for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 656 Ave. L NW in Winter Haven. Six benches were built, with four of them surrounding a Crepe Myrtle tree, and two of them beside the church playground.
An additional honor is that the 18-year-old, son of Jon and Jeanette Eichholtz, is the third Eagle Scout in his family, as his older brothers, Chris and Matt, preceded him with their Eagle projects.
Timothy said he did not want to copy his brothers’ birdhouse projects they did for their Eagle Scout designation, and instead opted for the garden he built at his church, to be “different.”
The troop’s scoutmaster, Tim Longstreet, said he has known the Eichholtz family for over 15 years.
“Watching their boys grow and earning the rank of Eagle Scout has been my honor,” he said. “Their third son reaching the rank has been a tremendous occasion as he is also the 123rd Eagle for Troop 123. It has been my honor and privilege to help Timothy grow into the productive member he has attained in his family, his community, and his own self cognizance.”
Timothy’s parents likewise said they were proud of their son.
“To have had all three boys go through from Tiger Cubs all the way to Eagle Scout – they’ve learned so much and they’ve grown in those positions held at the troop,” Jeanette said.
Timothy’s father echoed that and said Boy Scouts teaches kids a lot of lifelong skills that they can use a multitude of ways.
“From leadership to learning how to tie a simple knot. You don’t realize how something as simple as learning to tie a simple knot can be useful until you try to tie something, and you don’t know how to do it. They’ve learned how to cook on a variety of fuel sources, and they will never go hungry,” he said.
Their advice to other parents who have kids in Scouts?
“Stick with it,” Jon said.
Jeanette added that there is a big difference when boys advance from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts.
“Boy Scouts are more on their own. They learn from each other, they work together to build a unit,” she said.
Jon said, “We’re there more to guide than to teach every single thing. We step in as needed, whereas in Cub Scouts, you teach them everything.”
Timothy is homeschooled and will graduate with his high school diploma from Home Life Academy at the end of May in a statewide graduation ceremony in Orlando with other homeschoolers.
