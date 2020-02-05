Bartow High’s annual Mosaic Stinger Shootout will help put the finishing touches on what has been an eventful 2019-20 regular season in boys basketball.
The two-day event tips off Friday, Feb. 7, and concludes on the final day of the regular season (Feb. 8).
Head coach Terrence McGriff’s Yellow Jackets, who held the top spot in last week’s Florida Association of Basketball Coaches/Source Hoops Class 6A state rankings, take a 19-game winning streak into the 2020 Mosaic Stinger Shootout, where they’ll play Leesburg at 7:45 p.m. Friday and seventh-ranked Osceola (Class 7A) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Four games are set for Friday, including the opener at 5:15 p.m., matching Lake Wales and Plant City. Saturday’s eight-game schedule also features Auburndale versus Charlotte High at 1 p.m. and a Winter Haven-Lakewood Ranch matchup at 4:30 p.m.
Bartow (21-1) posted a 10-0 record last month, in lieu of a Jan. 24 game against Kathleen that was reportedly cancelled during the second half due to an on-court altercation. The Yellow Jackets notched two wins last week by defeating district foe Poinciana 63-44 – Amarion Frazier helped lead the way with a team-high 14 points and Joshua Simons contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds – and Lake Wales 67-24.
The Yellow Jackets will host the six-team Class 6A-District 6 tournament starting Feb. 11. Bartow remained atop the district when the FHSAA released updated playoff rankings last week, sporting the highest power rating (20.574) in Class 6A and the fourth-highest in the state.
The second-best power rating in 6A-6 belongs to Winter Haven (13.680), which improved to 20-6 with last Friday’s 62-54 Senior Night victory over Auburndale.
The Blue Devils, whose power rating also put them second in Class 6A-Region 2, square off against Orlando Christian Prep (No. 1 in the FABC/Source Hoops Class 2A rankings) on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at AdventHealth Fieldhouse.
As of last week, Auburndale ranked second in Class 5A-District 7 with a power rating of 11.516. The Bloodhounds also had the district’s toughest strength of schedule at 8.49 and that factored into a recent five-game skid, which included losses to district counterparts Sebring (12.838) and Hardee (5.951), as well as Tampa Sickles (11.855), Bartow and Winter Haven.
Auburndale (13-10) was slated to play Leesburg on Feb. 4, in advance of its appearance at the Mosaic Stinger Shootout.
Lake Region (5.933) and Lake Wales (8.46 strength of schedule) ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in Class 5A-District 7.
B.J. Harris made five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points in Lake Region’s 69-67 loss to Lake Gibson last Thursday, narrowly ending the Thunder’s eight-game winning streak. Mike Frank posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Mike Larkin (11 points) and Don Skipper combined for 18 points and Josiah Ocasio had five points, two assists and two steals for Lake Region, which concludes the regular season on the road against Kathleen (Feb. 4) and Ridge Community (Feb. 7).
Haines City (Class 7A-6 hosted by Celebration High), Frostproof (Class 3A-9 hosted by Lakeland Christian), All Saints’ Academy (Class 2A-11 hosted by Orlando Christian Prep) and Fort Meade (Class 1A-District 8 hosted by Wildwood) are also preparing for district tournament play next week.
Fort Meade and Frostproof complete their regular-season series on Thursday (Feb. 6) at the home of the Bulldogs. The Miners emerged victorious, 75-66, in the first meeting on Dec. 13.
All Saints’ Academy wraps up the regular season on Friday (Feb. 7) at McKeel Academy. The Saints claimed runner-up honors at last month’s Sunshine State Athletic Conference Class A state tournament after a 78-72 semifinal win over Seven Rivers Christian and a double-digit loss to International Community School in the title game.
Discovery High, which competed as an FHSAA independent for the 2019-20 season, entered this week at 12-10 overall. The Spartans defeated Oasis Christian Academy 61-46 last Thursday – Thierry Dupre topped Discovery with 21 points, while Michael Hamilton scored 14 points for Oasis Christian – and have upcoming road games against IMG Academy (Gray), McKeel Academy and Excel Christian Academy.
Winter Haven Christian hosts Oasis Christian on Friday (Feb. 7). The Warriors, who rallied for a 50-44 victory over Candlelight Christian Academy last Friday, opened this week with Central Florida Athletic Conference matchups against Geneva Classical Academy (Feb. 4) and Hillborough Baptist (Feb. 6).