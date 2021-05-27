CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., Florida’s largest Medicare Advantage plan rated 5 out of 5 stars for 2021, is opening its first Community Center in Winter Haven. The CarePlus Community Center is set to open in early June. Located at 313 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in the Colonial Promenade shopping plaza, the 6,000 square foot Community Center will serve as a health and wellness resource for the entire community as well as an in-person customer service office.
“We’re excited to bring this Community Center to the people in Polk County, particularly at a time when the pandemic has kept so many of our CarePlus members socially isolated for more than a year now,” said Bruno Piquin, CarePlus Health Plans president. “Although social distancing guidelines may limit in-person activities at first, we know this center will serve as a welcoming place for people to make new friends, participate in wellness and social activities, and receive in-person help from our CarePlus team.”
Piquin said the company selected the Winter Haven location because it will be able to serve the large number of CarePlus members in the area and because there is an opportunity to help improve the health of the Polk County community as well. Geared toward seniors and other people eligible for Medicare, the new Community Center will include a lobby, snack area and activity room. Program offerings, which may incorporate virtual seminars, will include both health education and fitness classes that are open to the public at no cost. A CarePlus Member Services representative will also be on site to provide personal assistance. The CarePlus Community Center will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Area residents can call 1-800-204-3123 (TTY: 711) for more information.