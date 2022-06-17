Celebration was the word of the day at the ribbon cutting held on June 7 for the first CarePlus Health Plans community center in Florida at 313 Cypress Gardens Boulevard in the Winter Haven Colonial Promenade shopping plaza.
Chosen for its central Polk County location, the CarePlus Community Center will host health and wellness activities and programs in both English and Spanish to community residents at no cost.
CarePlus Senior Sales Manager and the master of ceremonies Chris Bellersen said the center’s approach is about “overall well-being” and will offer not only an onsite agent of the day but also customer service representatives if a person has a question about a claim. Additionally, the center can serve as a conduit to connect senior citizens to social services such as Medicaid, food stamps, government phones and more.
Bellersen said Winter Haven, being in the center of Polk County, is easily accessible from the rest of the county and close to large specialty multi-practice medical facilities.
CarePlus has some 27,000 members in Polk County alone.
The response from the community has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Bellersen said, as the community was very embracing of CarePlus. “We have more members here in Polk County than in any other market.”
Representative Sam Killebrew and Colleen Burton, the Florida Senate’s chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee, were on hand to give welcoming remarks.
Killebrew said the community center’s reception room caught his eye.
“It’s kind of like a community room plus,” he said. “People can come in and hang out. Some of the seniors need a place that doesn’t require anything but you.”
The CarePlus Community Center will be an asset to seniors aging into Medicare who need to know what their choices are for insurance, he said.
Also on hand to do a seniors low impact aerobics demonstration were the Silver Sneakers.
Silver Sneakers Instructor Monica Faison-Finch said seniors can expect a cardio-strength and balance class. Chairs are nearby for each senior in the class in case they wish to sit down at any time, she said. Each class will hold between 18-24 people.
Next to the reception room is a café with light snacks and coffee, and food drives will pop up on occasion for anyone in the community who needs it.
Because CarePlus is a Medicare advantage company, a substantial portion of the membership is also eligible for Medicaid.
Isabella Edwards, of Winter Haven, wearing her sneakers and workout outfit, took her place with a roomful of seniors ready for a Silver Sneakers demonstration as dance music started to play.
What did she enjoy about the new center?
“Everything,” she said. “It’s really nice, I really like the insurance and what they do for their members. There’s a lot of activities and I think this was just beautiful,” she said.
“Some people don’t get out as much . I have enjoyed coming here,” she said.
The center opened last June, but in a limited capacity because of the pandemic.
CarePlus Bruno Piquin was present and said CarePlus is going to open an Orlando community center in 2022.
Medicare gave CarePlus a 5-star rating during 2021 and 2022 for plan quality and performance.
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com or at 863-605-6535.