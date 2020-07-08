As of July 1, the Polk County Commission still had nearly $25 million in pandemic relief money available to help individuals and businesses affected by the economic crisis tied to the pandemic.
According to the county's Polk CARES Assistance Dashboard, some 11,000 individual requests have been met and another 8,900 are in processing, awaiting approval. As of last week, there was still $11.1 million left in that pot.
For businesses, the county still has just under $11 million left to hand out before the end of the year, and has already issued about $9.1 million in checks, according to the Central Florida Development Council.
So far, there have been 2,837 assistance requests filed with the agency and there are another 1,400 in progress.
The business grants range from $2,000 up to $10,000, depending on the number of employees.
The CFDC says that some 37 percent of the business grants submitted so far are from businesses owned by women, 30 percent are from minority-owned businesses and 5 percent are from veteran-owned businesses.
Most of the grant-seekers fall into the real estate, rental and leasing businesses, followed by accommodations and food services, with professional, scientific and tech services the third highest.
A smattering of retail and construction businesses have also taken advantage of the grant program, as have some arts, entertainment and recreation establishments or companies.
Most businesses declared “non-essential” under state lock-down rules that were effective in March automatically qualify for relief funds under this grant program, authorities say.
So far, says the CFDC, Lakeland and Mulberry have had the most assistance requests.
For information on both the individual assistance and business relief grants, interested parties may call the helpline Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 863-298-7500.
Businesses can file for help via the county's Polk CARES website at www.polk-county.net/polk-cares-2020 — or they may contact their local chamber of commerce for help.
County commissioners have until Dec. 31 to spend the federal grant money.