Offering one of the most picturesque race routes around, the Carillon Classic 5K presented by AdventHealth returns to Bok Tower Gardens on Saturday, May 1, at 7:30 a.m.
Registration for the event began Friday, March 12, and is still available at www.boktowergardens.org. The cost for participation is $30 per participant and includes an event t-shirt, event momento, and post-race refreshments (price increases to $35 week of race). Prizes will be awarded for the top three runners in each age category.
The health and safety of runners and spectators are paramount to the success of this race. Organizers will follow all COVID-19 health precautions as directed by the CDC. Masks are required for all participants before and after the race, and runners must physically distance themselves while running. A virtual experience option is also available.
The race is a partnership of Bok Tower Gardens and Polk County Tourism & Sports Marketing. Race logistics and operations are under the direction of Raelynn Dessart, of Polk County Tourism & Sports Marketing.
Popular for its demanding course and beautiful scenery, the race has become an annual tradition for running enthusiasts. The event was established in 2012 and has grown in popularity over the years as many runners consider it Florida's most challenging 5K course.
Runners experience elevation changes and various running surfaces, including paved roads plus grass, gravel, and mulch trails. One of the race's most unique aspects is the Singing Tower's musical encouragement as the bells ring out during the race.
A kid's fun run will occur post-race, providing junior runners with a shorter course.