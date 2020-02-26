LAKE WALES — The Lake Ashton Recreational Vehicle Community Benefit Association (CBA) will hold its 16th Annual Casino Night and Silent Auction on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m.
This event is held in the beautiful Lake Ashton Clubhouse Ballroom and is open to the public. Crowds can try their luck at the craps or poker tables and participate in basket raffles and silent auctions for great prizes, with all profits going to Winter Haven and Lake Wales area students and schools.
When Casino Night began in 2004, the event raised $5,000 for playground equipment for Janie Howard Wilson Elementary School in Lake Wales. Over the past 15 years this event has supported area schools by fulfilling grants totaling $414,000 for items that enhance the student’s educational experience.
“Lake Ashton's Casino Night funds provide my students with supplies and equipment used in our agricultural science land lab,” said Ray D. Cruze, an agriculture teacher at Roosevelt Academy. “From fish rearing tanks to water quality testing supplies, my students get the opportunity to utilize real world testing equipment that prepare them for employment in many types of career fields.”
Over the years, the CBA has funded many different programs at various area elementary schools.
“We’ve purchased musical instruments like steel drums and violins, bought media equipment, uniforms and all sorts of educational materials,” says committee member Ann Boogher. “The arts and music programs are terribly underfunded, or sometimes don’t even have a budget at all. Needs vary, and we have a grant committee to review and select the programs that we fund every year.”
Grant requests are due back to the CBA in mid-March, and a ceremony is later held to award the checks to the area principals.
Casino Night will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, which entitles the ticket holder to $5,000 in funny money, four raffle tickets and one door prize ticket. Tickets may be purchased at the Clubhouse Activities Desk (4141 Ashton Club Drive, Lake Wales), or by mail for $25 each by contacting LARV Benefit, c/o Ann Boogher.
The Community Benefit Association is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization, and as a non-profit, the LARV Community Benefit Association Casino Night event activities are in full compliance with Florida Statutes, Title XLVT Chapter 849 Gambling.