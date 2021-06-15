On June 19, 1865, the long-awaited news of freedom was delivered by Union troops to black men, women, and children in Texas.
African American communities all over the United States now remember and celebrate the emancipation of slaves on June 19.
In the same spirit, the city of Winter Haven will host its first Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. There is a full schedule of educational, and fun activities including speeches, trivia and musical performances by The Bing Queens, Javaris GB, and Gritz & Jelly Butter, and the Taken By Surprise Step Team.
“We wanted to create a safe, engaging, educational, and entertaining event,” said Marissa Barnes, special events and marketing coordinator, parks, recreation and culture department for the city of Winter Haven. “We received a lot of community input and wanted to move this event in the right direction of history and culture.”
For the kids, Andre Berto, boxing champ and personality, designed an obstacle course he will operate.
“The obstacle course is intended to get the kid’s blood pumping and see if they can keep up with Berto,” laughed Barnes.
The city’s first Juneteenth celebration was scheduled last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.
The event will be held Saturday, June 19, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Lake Maude Park, 1790 7th Street NE. The open-air family friendly event is free, and everyone is invited to attend. Attendees are asked to bring the lawn chairs and blankets and plan to spend the whole day.
Free event parking will be available at the Polk State College Winter Haven Campus and Tugerson Field. Shuttles to and from the event will be provided.
Foundation level sponsors are the Bell-Barnett GiveWell Foundation Fund, and Tinsley Family Concessions.
For more information, call the city of Winter Haven at 863-291-5656.