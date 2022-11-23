To date, the 7th Annual Celebrity Lip Synch Battle has raised around $200,000 to benefit the Winter Haven Public Education Partnership and Cypress Junction Montessori.
Each year, the fundraiser features groups of city leaders willing to do fun things on stage for laughs.
Theatre Winter Haven staff and volunteers help to put on the show. This is the first year that the show was not at the theater but at Nora Mayo Hall downtown.
“We are raising money for great education,” Winter Haven Deputy City Manager T. Michael Stavres said.
This year the event featured six leaders who sang two 90-second songs each.
Winter Haven Parks, Recreation and Culture Director Julie Adams “pretends to be decent at karaoke” according to the event program.
Taylor Johnson Chief Administration Officer Jacob Burton performed with his daughters, Madyson and Abigail.
Hap Hazelwood is the 2021 Banker's Cup Man of the Year.
Haven Coffee Roasters owner Jon “Don't Call Me Penny” Lane “has no issues making a fool of himself on stage” according to the event program.
Cypress Junction Montessori Principal Kris Newman-Lake put on a show with her husband and co-workers.