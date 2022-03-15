Downtown Winter Haven will be buzzing again with visitors during the Central Park Art Festival March 19 and 20.
It’s the 44th anniversary for the festival organized by the Ridge Art Association and it’s the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year to help it stay open and keep the art gallery free to the public.
“We want to support our local artists,” said Christy Hemenway, Ridge Art executive director. “Looking and buying (art) inspires your soul and we are helping (the artists) validate who they are as well.”
There will be 45 artists featured at the event who specialize in a myriad of different types of art. They come from all over Florida and even other states. Visitors will see watercolor, glass, wood carvings, jewelry, mixed media, sculptures and others. The title sponsor of the juried competition is Victor Smith Law Group.
Ridge Art’s mission is to educate and promote understanding of the visual arts and to sponsor cultural events within the community. The nonprofit gives awards $25,000 each year to local artists. It hosts five competitions in the gallery each year which coincide with Theatre Winter Haven performances and five municipal shows at Winter Haven City Hall, Winter Haven Airport, Lake Alfred City Hall, Mackay Gardens and the Haines City library.
This year Ridge Art will have the kid’s area with hands-on art activities and face painting open at the festival. The BayCare Community Health Unit will be there as well as food trucks and live entertainment.
“It’s all about the community and coming together,” Hemenway said. “It will be a great day to be in the park.”
Saturday the acoustic duo Autumn Cochella and Rafael Unzueta from Lake Wales will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. The Grateful Alive with Nat West, Squire Smith and Eddie Bruner are a trio from Winter Haven will be on the stage from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
On Sunday, well-known guitar teacher and musician Marcus Brixa with guest Chuck Furr will be performing from 12:30 to 2 p.m. After that, Jerry Mincey, a fifth generation Floridian who performs songs based on the history of his native land, will perform until 3:15 p.m. Finally, Polk County All-Stars Hunter Smith, Carlos Unzueta, Jake Cockrell and Rafael Unzueta will be playing acoustic rock songs from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
In the past, the festival brought in up to 18,000 people to downtown Winter Haven. Hemenway said there will be some giveaways such as a basket filled with rich chocolates, restaurant gift cards, LEGOLAND tickets and Renaissance festival tickets.
“Even if you don’t want to purchase something, it’s a great experience to look and appreciate art and meet the artists in person,” she said.