The Chain O' Lakes Big Band is playing Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m., at the Polk State College Theater. Tickets are $10 and are available online and at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Polk State College Foundation, which provides scholarships and support for students in the Arts. Box office phone 863-297-1050 or go to www.Polk.edu/boxoffice
The Chain of Lakes Big Band has 20 members. This talented group of musicians is comprised of band directors professional musicians, and local business owners from our community. Expect to hear modern favorites, jazz classics, and charts from the big band era. This unforgettable show is titled, "I'll Remember April.”