Chain of Lakes Eggfest file photo
ChainOfLakesEggfest.com Photo

The Fourth Annual Chain of Lakes Eggfest hosted by Mannix Pools and Grills is Feb. 20 at the Citrus Center Boys and Girls Club on Havendale Boulevard.

For $15, attendees can walk around the grounds and sample food from chefs around the country who are adept at cooking on Big Green Egg-style grills.

Proceeds benefit the Citrus Center Boys and Girls Club and Girls Inc.

After tasting what the chefs have to offer, each taste-tester can vote on their favorite dish and the winner is announced at the end of the day.

On Friday night between 6 and 9 p.m., there will be a catered meal for participants and guests. Attendance costs an additional $15. Tickets are available online and at the gate.

More information at chainoflakeseggfest.com.