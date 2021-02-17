The Fourth Annual Chain of Lakes Eggfest hosted by Mannix Pools and Grills is Feb. 20 at the Citrus Center Boys and Girls Club on Havendale Boulevard.
For $15, attendees can walk around the grounds and sample food from chefs around the country who are adept at cooking on Big Green Egg-style grills.
Proceeds benefit the Citrus Center Boys and Girls Club and Girls Inc.
After tasting what the chefs have to offer, each taste-tester can vote on their favorite dish and the winner is announced at the end of the day.
On Friday night between 6 and 9 p.m., there will be a catered meal for participants and guests. Attendance costs an additional $15. Tickets are available online and at the gate.
More information at chainoflakeseggfest.com.