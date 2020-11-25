Chain of Lakes Elementary School teachers recognized

Four art instructors at Chain of Lakes Elementary School in Winter Haven were honored during a Nov. 17 Polk County School Board meeting.
Music teacher Mick Burns, art teacher Danyelle Lango, art teacher Gerilyn McGorry and music teacher Erica Miller were each recognized by the district.
Chain of Lakes Elementary School is one of 11 schools across the State of Florida to be designated as a Florida Art Model School for the next three years. A group of art instructors at the school were given the same recognition in 2017.
The Florida Arts Model Schools (FAMS) program recognizes schools that offer exemplary programs in any of the four arts disciplines — dance, music, theater and visual arts.