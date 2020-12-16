In 2020, the It’s Happenin’ In the Haven Podcast debuted with 41 episodes comprising its first season. The team behind the podcast, which is affiliated with the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce, announced earlier this week that the podcast’s second season will begin Jan. 4.
“We hope you've enjoyed listening to this program,” read the statement, including in the chamber’s weekly First Thing Monday Morning email newsletter.
“We look at this as an opportunity to both share the people and businesses that are shaping our community's future as well as archiving the stories that helped lay the foundation of where we are today.”
For an archive of the podcast’s past episodes, visit https://www.winterhavenchamber.com/podcast-season-1.html.