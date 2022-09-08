The Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce recently honored the young professionals across Polk County making a difference in their communities.
The 2022 Polk Emerging Leaders Awards were held at the Bartow Civic Center.
The 2022 Polk Emerging Leaders Awards recipients were Antionette Pollard, Chad Barron, Kevin Albaum, Nick Plott and Lauren Albaum.
The chamber honored 21 nominees this year, as well as the 5 recipients of the night.
Antionette Pollard
Antionette Pollard is known for her excellent communication skills, creativity and passion for mental health. She has made it her mission to improve mental health in Polk County and leads the charge every day with her small business and nonprofit organization.
According to a chamber press release, she believes that leadership is the ability to inspire change and motivation to action. Open communication and active listening are two of her keys to a kind of leadership that doesn’t domineer but comes alongside those she leads.
One individual shared that she, “has spent countless hours in leadership trainings, continuing education, serving as a board member and meeting new community partners.”
She is a member of the Polk County Efficiency Committee, the National Alliance of Mental Illness Polk County Chapter, the Polk County Community Health Improvement Plan, member of the Agency of Connection and the Melanin Families Matter. She has served as a judge for Polk County School Board’s Teacher of the Year since 2017 and is also the executive director of Sista Yoga Selfcare.
Chad Barron
Chad Barron has truly woven leadership into every aspect of his life. From his career to his family, to his church and community, this emerging leader exemplifies what it means to lead with care and authenticity, the press release stated.
Barron attended Polk State College in 2016 for managerial and fundamental accounting. He has been with his current employer for over 20 years and rose through the ranks with his impressive leadership qualities. During his time there, he has become a part of the management team that helped this company become one of the highest volume selling dealerships in the Southeastern U.S. with over $230 million in annual sales. He has led teams in finance and accounting with what he calls contagious efficiency. It’s through this that he is able to collaborate with team members to facilitate exponential growth.
Kevin Albaum
Kevin Albaum graduated with his bachelor of arts degree in English literature from Florida State University. He then went on to receive his juris doctor and his certificate of concentration in elder law from Stetson University College of Law.
Currently, he is an attorney in Lakeland, where he manages the elder law department and much more. Albaum is currently the president of the Lakeland Bar Association where he speaks to 80 to100 fellow attorneys every month. He explains that this is a great way to lead by example, encouraging others that it’s okay to do something new or try something you may not be comfortable doing, the press release stated.
In the summer of 2021, he became the youngest board-certified elder law attorney in the state of Florida’s history.
Nick Plott
Nick Plott graduated with his B.S.B.A in business administration and law from Western Carolina University.
He currently works for Tampa Electric, overseeing their community relations, their economic development team and much more.
In his role, he has learned so much about what leadership truly means. In his application, he expresses that leadership isn’t so much a title, but more of an action.
Plott led the Leadership Winter Haven Class 41. In this position, he led local young leaders through the program where they would learn about their community, while also bonding with one another and creating lifetime connections.
He is currently the president of the JDRF Tampa Bay Chapter. He is currently sitting on many community boards, such as the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Central Florida, Polk Vision, Polk State Basketball Booster Club, Polk State College Foundation, Polk Education Foundation, Winter Haven EDC, Polk County Efficiency Committee and the Lakeland EDC.
Lauren Albaum
Lauren Albaum graduated with her master of education degree in higher education and student affairs in 2013 from the University of South Carolina.
In 2016, she graduated with her post-graduate certificate in College Teaching from the University of South Florida. In 2020, she received her doctorate in curriculum and instruction; higher education administration concentration from the University of South Florida.
In her application, she shared that receiving her doctorate by the age of 30 has been the most satisfying moment of her career. She was awarded the USC Cambell-Witten Fellowship in 2013, the Spirit of the Cornerstone Award in 2019, the Bridge to the Community Award by the Junior League of Lakeland and more.
She serves on a number of boards and committees such as the Junior League of Greater Lakeland, Explorations V Children’s Museum (soon to be The Florida Children’s Museum), United Way of Central Florida, The Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce, the Lakeland Economic Development Council, Polk Vision and the Florida State University Young Alumni Council
She is described to be one of the most inspiring, supportive and thoughtful leaders around, the press release stated.
