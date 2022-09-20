Celebrate Winter Haven, the annual Chamber of Commerce event, will be Thursday.
“The event celebrates Winter Haven and all the wonderful things about it,” said Sara Beth Wyatt, CEO and president of the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce.
During Celebrate Winter Haven Annual Citizens of the Year Banker’s Cup Awards will be announced: Small and Large Businesses; and the Man and Woman of the Year.
Finally, Chamber Board Chairwoman Jennifer Fasking of State Farm, will pass the gavel to the incoming Board Chairwoman Angela Garcia Falconetti, president of Polk State College.
The Small and Large Businesses of the Year are selected on what they do to give back to their community.
• The Man and Woman of the Year are considered to be the most prestigious awards given to Winter Haven residents. According to the website: the recommendations for those being nominated should meet these qualifications remembering that this award is intended to honor persons dedicated to making Winter Haven better for their having lived here; consider the range of activities and the involvement of the person you nominate and their positive impact on our community; Neither age nor occupation should be a factor. Every living resident of Winter Haven of exemplary character, is a potential candidate; Social standing is not relevant; respect and integrity are; Traditionally an award is voted by the Selection Committee for both a woman and a man, if worthy candidates are presented; Activities should be considered only if they were truly for the community good. For example, work done for one’s personal hobby or profession would be given less importance than work volunteered to serve the needs of others; It is not a popularity contest. The number of letters received is never a deciding factor; one sincere, well-documented letter may be enough; It is appropriate to honor person for freely-given service over a period of years.
The Chamber Ambassadors are also recognized for all they do throughout the year.
Last year, the Man of the Year was Harry “Hap” Hazelwood and Earnestine M. Davis was Woman of the Year.
The event, to be held at Nora Mayo Hall, begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails. A catered dinner and music follows and is included in the tickets.
For more information, visit winterhavenchamber.com.