Bobby Williams, pastor at The Freedom Church, and Melanie Brown Culpepper, a local business owner, are teaming up for the Third Annual Toys 4 Our Town holiday events.
Between Dec. 4 and Dec. 20, there will be around a dozen local concerts, during which funds and toys can be donated toward the goal of making sure every single child in Eloise receives a Christmas gift.
Toys can be donated anytime at Melanie's Cutting Edge hair salon, located at 1107 3rd Street SW in Winter Haven, or Southern Heritage Place, at 323 Third St. NW in Winter Haven.
Call or text Melanie Brown Culpepper at 863-662-2694 for more details.