LAKE WALES – Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson said long before he had any gray hair, the late Roy Chastain was working as the lead engineer for the City of Lake Wales.
Now, Roy's grandson, Jay Chastain, is president of the engineering firm tasked with transforming Lake Wales into a “city in a garden” in the coming years.
The engineering firm of Chastain-Skillman was named the Lake Wales Connected design firm Feb. 18.
Lake Wales Connected is a plan to — among other things — upgrade streets, connect city neighborhoods with trails for pedestrians and bikers, stimulate private investment, plant more trees and to draw people back to the historic downtown area.
According to contract documentation, the Olmsted Brothers left their mark on Lake Wales in the 1920s in planning the landscapes of Bok Tower Gardens and early Lake Wales neighborhoods. Later growth did not have the same vision, city staff say.
In early 2019, Lake Wales Main Street staff and city staff teamed up with planners at the renowned firm Dover Kohl & Partners to develop Lake Wales Connected, a way to honor the legacy of the Olmsted Brothers and reinvigorate the city’s core.
Phase one of Lake Wales Connected will begin on Park Avenue.
Gibson said he was glad that a firm with such historic ties to the city won the contract, saying it was a fitting legacy for Roy Chastain. Roy's son Jim took over and led Chastain-Skillman through 2015, when Jay was promoted to president.
—